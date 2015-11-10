FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai state firm labour union seeks court order to halt 4G auction
November 10, 2015

Thai state firm labour union seeks court order to halt 4G auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Union workers at Thai state firm CAT Telecom have filed a law suit against the telecoms regulator in a bid to halt a government auction of mobile frequency, according to a filing.

The move is seen as a last-ditch attempt to postpone the auction after another state firm, TOT, filed a similar lawsuit last week.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) plans to hold bidding for two 1800-MHz frequency licences on Wednesday and for two more 900-MHz spectrum licences on Dec 15. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

