Thai state firm labour union seeks court order to halt 4G auction

BANGKOK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Union workers at Thai state firm CAT Telecom have filed a law suit against the telecoms regulator in a bid to halt a government auction of mobile frequency, according to a filing.

The move is seen as a last-ditch attempt to postpone the auction after another state firm, TOT, filed a similar lawsuit last week.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) plans to hold bidding for two 1800-MHz frequency licences on Wednesday and for two more 900-MHz spectrum licences on Dec 15. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Miral Fahmy)