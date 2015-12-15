FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai telecoms companies bid $1.45 bln for 4G spectrum - regulator
December 15, 2015 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Thai telecoms companies bid $1.45 bln for 4G spectrum - regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission

(NBTC)

* Thailand’s 4G spectrum auction has attracted bids worth 52.13 billion baht ($1.45 billion) for two licences for 4G mobile spectrum, data from regulator showed.

* Price for each licences at 26.06 billion baht, versus a base price of 12.86 billion baht.

* Bidding resumes midnight to 6 a.m. local time.

* Four bidders vying for licences are market leader Advanced Info Service Pcl, second-ranked Total Access Communication, True Corp and broadband operator Jasmine International.

Further company coverage:

Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Louise Heavens

