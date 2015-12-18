FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's 4G auction biding reaches $4.2 bln
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 18, 2015 / 5:51 PM / 2 years ago

Thailand's 4G auction biding reaches $4.2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Thailand’s auction for 4G mobile licences closed on Saturday with bids reaching 151.95 billion baht ($4.2 billion) after four days of fierce competition, the regulator said.

Four bidders vying for licences are market leader Advanced Info Service Pcl, second-ranked Total Access Communication, True Corp and broadband operator Jasmine International. ($1 = 36.1500 baht)

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Pracha Hiriraksapitak; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by David Goodman

