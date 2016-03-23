FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai telecoms regulator aims to relaunch 4G auction in late June
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 23, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

Thai telecoms regulator aims to relaunch 4G auction in late June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 23 (Reuters) - Thailand’s telecoms regulator said on Wednesday it planned to hold another round of auction for fourth generation (4G) mobile spectrum in late June after Jasmine International Pcl failed to pay an initial payment for the mobile licence.

The regulator will review starting price for the 900MHz spectrum in June and existing operators including True Corp , have the right to join the auction, Takorn Tantasith, secretary general of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, told reporters.

The regulator will hold a board meeting on April 12 to approve the new schedule of auction plan, he said.

Broadband Internet company Jasmine failed to get financing for the licence it won at 75.65 billion baht ($2.1 billion) in an auction in December. ($1 = 34.88 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.