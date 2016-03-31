FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand to re-auction 4G spectrum at starting price of $2.1 bln
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 31, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

Thailand to re-auction 4G spectrum at starting price of $2.1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 31 (Reuters) - Thailand’s telecoms regulator said the starting price of the re-auction for the fourth generation (4G) mobile spectrum will be 75.65 billion baht ($2.1 billion), the winning price Jasmine International Pcl bid but failed to pay.

The regulator will hold another round of auction for the 900MHz spectrum on June 24, Takorn Tantasith, secretary general of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, told a news conference after a board meeting on Thursday.

The regulator will meet broadband Internet company Jasmine on April 5 to discuss the default, before holding a public hearing for the re-auction on April 22, Takorn said.

$1 = 35.1600 baht Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.