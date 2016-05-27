Thailand's AIS to pay $2.12 bln for 4G mobile licence

BANGKOK, May 27 (Reuters) - Thailand's largest mobile telecoms operator, Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS), won a fourth-generation mobile licence at price of 75.65 billion baht ($2.12 billion) as the only bidder in a re-run of a spectrum auction on Friday.

AIS already has a 4G licence, but needed the additional high-speed capacity to improve data services in Thailand's competitive mobile market.

The result was a formality after no other companies entered. Thailand's regulator was forced to offer the licence to bidders again after broadband internet provider Jasmine International missed a payment deadline after winning the initial auction in December.