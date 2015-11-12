FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's 4G auction bids rise to $2.26 bln at close
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 12, 2015 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

Thailand's 4G auction bids rise to $2.26 bln at close

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Thailand’s 4G spectrum auction closed on Thursday with bids rising to 80.78 billion baht ($2.25 billion) for two licences in the country’s hottest such contest, telecoms regulator said.

Bidding price for the first licence on the 1800MHz frequency was at 39.79 billion baht, more than doubling a base price of 15.91 billion baht, with the second licence at 40.99 billion baht, according to data from the regulator.

They have not disclosed the name of the winners.

Four operators vying for the licences are Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS), True Corp, Total Access Communication (TAC) and Jasmine International .

Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Khettiya Jittapong; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
