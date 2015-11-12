Thailand's AIS and True win 4G spectrum licences

BANGKOK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Thailand’s leading mobile operators Advanced Info Service Pcl and True Corp have won an auction for fourth generation mobile frequency licences valued at $2.26 billion, Thailand’s telecoms regulator said on Thursday.

AIS, 23 percent owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd , offered 40.99 billion baht, versus a base price of 15.91 billion baht, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) said.

AIS is the only major Thai operator that did not have 4G service.

True Corp, 18 percent owned by China Mobile and controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont’s Charoen Pokphand Group, offered 39.79 billion baht.

Other bidders included Thailand’s second-largest mobile operator Total Access Communication and broadband operator Jasmine International. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Mark Potter)