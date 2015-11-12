FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai telecoms regulator resumes 4G auction
November 12, 2015 / 11:53 AM / 2 years ago

Thai telecoms regulator resumes 4G auction

BANGKOK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Thailand’s telecoms regulator has resumed an auction for 4G spectrum after an hour’s break on Thursday was requested by three bidders.

The bidders had sought time for rest at their houses, but regulators wanted them to stay at the regulator’s office, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) vice-chairman Settapong Malisuwan told a news conference.

Bidding will continue until midnight and the NBTC will decide whether bidding should continue, Settapong said.

The 4G auction has so far attracted bids worth 80.38 billion baht ($2.25 billion) for the two licences on offer, the NBTC said.

$1 = 35.8600 baht Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
