Thai junta orders regulator to hold 4G auction on May 27
April 12, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

Thai junta orders regulator to hold 4G auction on May 27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 12 (Reuters) - Thailand’s ruling junta on Tuesday ordered the country’s telecommunications regulator to hold the re-auction of a fourth generation (4G) on May 27.

The order published in the Royal Gazette and issued under Section 44, which gives junta chief Prayuth Chan-ocha the authority to issue orders based on national security matters, brings forward the mobile license auction by about a month from a previous date of June 24.

“The National Council for Peace and Order leader orders the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission to hold an auction on May 27,” said a written order from the junta, also known as the National Council for Peace and Order.

License auctions for 4G, which permits speedier internet access and downloads, have netted the Thai government billions of dollars.

But the winner of one auction in December, Jasmine International, forfeited its license after failing to make the first payment for it in March, triggering a re-auction.

Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
