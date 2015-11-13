FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's AIS, True shares up after winning 4G spectrum auction
November 13, 2015 / 3:12 AM / 2 years ago

Thailand's AIS, True shares up after winning 4G spectrum auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Shares in Thailand’s leading mobile operators Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) and True Corp rose sharply on Friday after they secured 4G mobile frequency licences valued at $2.26 billion.

Shares in second-ranked Total Access Communication and broadband operator Jasmine International, which had also taken part in the auction, fell more than 2 percent after they lost in the marathon bidding on Thursday.

At 0305 GMT, AIS shares were up 3.32 percent, while True increased 5.43 percent. TAC lost 3.13 percent and Jasmine dropped 2.7 percent. The overall Thai market index was down 0.16 percent.

Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy

