Thai telecoms shares bruised as battle for 4G licences drags on

BANGKOK, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Shares in Thailand’s telecoms sector slid to a three-year low on Friday as investors worried about the cost of 4G mobile licences and the possible entry of a new player that could spark a price war.

Thailand’s telecoms regulator extended an auction for two 4G mobile spectrum licences for a fourth day on Friday amid fierce competition. Total bids rose to more than $4 billion and the regulator expects the auction could reach 100 billion baht ($2.8 billion) per licence.

Market leader Advanced Info Service (AIS) and third-ranked True Corp, winners in the first auction in November, are vying with second-ranked Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC) <DTAC.BK and broadband provider Jasmine International.

The technology bellwether ICT index fell 2.8 percent on Friday, extending a loss of nearly 20 percent in the past three months which has underperformed a 6 percent fall of the main Thai index.

TAC has been the top loser, sliding 35 percent, while True declined 27 percent. AIS stock has shed 15 percent and Jasmine 17 percent over the three-month period.

“For the past two months, we have strategically positioned our portfolio to reduce potential volatility,” said Monrat Phadungsit, chief investment officer at Land and Houses Fund Management Co.

Companies bid for spectrum licences that allow them to expand capacity and tap strong growth in mobile data to help offset falls in voice revenue.

Higher-than-expected bids could trim operators’ profit growth and dividend payouts, although the impact would be limited by lower licensing fees, Monrat said.

Thailand’s $6.7 billion mobile market is dominated by the top three players and analysts expect competition will intensify if Jasmine wins a licence and becomes the forth operator.

“If Jasmine wins a licence, we expect the ability to monetise data will be more difficult for AIS and other operators,” UBS analyst Youssef Abboud said in research note.

Trinity Securities said AIS, which has the strongest financial position in the sector, could afford as much as 100 billion baht for a licence and was the only operator that could still have earnings growth next year.