Thai state-run telco TOT plans cost cuts, early retirement scheme

BANGKOK, March 18 (Reuters) - Thailand’s state-run telecoms firm TOT PCL aims to cut operating costs by 10 percent and an launch early retirement scheme this year as part of efforts to revamp the highly competitive sector, a senior official said.

TOT is among seven troubled state enterprises that the military government has earmarked for restructuring to improve their efficiency and financial performance.

“The state enterprise policy committee has a clear policy about the early retirement plan. We can’t say how many staff will be involved because it is pending a board decision,” the official, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

Details about the job cuts are likely to be forwarded to the board by end-March for consideration, the official said, adding that the company has about 11,000-12,000 employees, of which about 500 will retire every year.

The company has revamped operations by cutting the number of business units to six from 13, and has put some investment projects on hold to cut costs, the official said.

TOT’s acting president Monchai Noosong did not comment on the possible cost-cutting measures but said the company is formulating a new business plan, which will be proposed to the state enterprise committee by the end of this month.

The company, which runs 3G mobile services and fixed-line networks, has focused more on expanding fibre optic networks to meet higher demand for broadband internet, he said.

In 2014, TOT posted a net profit of 1.85 billion baht ($56 million), with service revenue of 865 million baht and has reduced operating costs, the company said in a statement.

The company is expected to post a loss this year due to lower revenue contribution from Advanced Info Service (AIS) , the country’s largest mobile operator.

Under the old revenue-sharing concession system, AIS pays about one-fourth of its revenue to TOT for the right to operate networks AIS built and paid for. AIS’ concession contract will expire in September this year.

Concession revenue accounted for about 60 percent of TOT’s total revenue and the upcoming expiry of AIS’s contract has prompted TOT to look for other sources of revenue.

It is also in talks with AIS to end disputes over ownership of telecoms networks and find ways to jointly make use of their telecoms assets.