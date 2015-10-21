FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai state telco TOT shortlists 2 potential partners for operations
October 21, 2015

Thai state telco TOT shortlists 2 potential partners for operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Thailand’s state-run telecoms company TOT Pcl said on Wednesday it has shortlisted two potential partners with whom it will jointly operate its mobile and telecom towers businesses and aimed to make a final selection in November.

TOT, one of several major state enterprises undergoing business restructurings since the military seized power in 2014, needs strategic partners to help improve its financial position and strengthen its operations.

“We are now negotiating with two potential partners,” acting president Montchai Noosong told a news conference. He declined to name the two shortlisted entities.

Advanced Info Service (AIS), Thailand’s largest mobile operator, is expected to be one of partners shortlisted given AIS provides 2G mobile service under a concession contract granted by TOT, analysts said.

Five telecom operators have submitted proposals for a partnership with TOT, including AIS, True Corp, Samart Corp, Loxley Pcl and Mobile LTE, TOT has said.

TOT was seeking ways to settle a legal dispute about ownership of telecoms towers with AIS, Monchai said adding a possible solution could be a long-term rental contract.

AIS shares erased their gains and fell 0.4 percent in afternoon trading as investors had expected TOT to announce the final selection on Wednesday. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

