Thai telecoms regulator says to auction 4G spectrum in Nov, Dec

BANGKOK, March 30 (Reuters) - Thailand’s telecoms regulator said it plans to auction in November and December fourth-generation (4G) mobile spectrum after it gained cabinet approval for the sale on Monday.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission will launch an auction for two licences of 1800MHz spectrum on Nov. 11 and another two licences for 900MHz spectrum on Dec. 15, the statement said.

The starting price for the 1800MHz spectrum will be 16.57 billion baht ($507 million) and 16.085 billion baht for the 900MHz spectrum, the regulator said. ($1 = 32.66 Baht)