Thai telecoms regulator suspends 4G licencing auction
June 17, 2014

Thai telecoms regulator suspends 4G licencing auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 17 (Reuters) - Thailand’s telecommunications regulator said on Tuesday it has suspended temporarily an auction of forth-generation (4G) mobile licences as requested by the army council now ruling the country.

The suspension is aimed at boost transparency, the National Broadcasting and Telecoms Commission (NBTC) said in a statement.

The regulator had planned to hold an auction for 25 MHz bandwidth of 1800 MHz spectrum in August and 17.5 MHz of 900MHz spectrum in November or December.

Shares in Advanced Info Service, the country’s largest mobile operator, extended earlier losses and fell 3 percent after the announcement.

Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill

