Thai telecoms regulator aims for 4G auction in July 2015

BANGKOK, July 18 (Reuters) - Thailand’s telecommunications regulator on Friday said it planned to auction fourth-generation (4G) mobile spectrum licences in July next year, after the military government said it had suspended the auction for a year to ensure transparency.

Market leader Advanced Info Service PCL (AIS) in statement said the delay, which will allow operators more time to upgrade to the latest 4G technology, will not affect the company because it has already prepared backup plans. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Christopher Cushing)