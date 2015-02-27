Thai mobile operators spare no expense to encourage defection

GRAPHIC: Growth in revenues, expenses: link.reuters.com/cys24w By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn BANGKOK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Thailand's military junta is proving to be a bottleneck for the release of more 4G bandwidth in the data-hungry country, forcing more competition among mobile operators who are sparing no expense to tempt users of rival networks to switch sides.

Advanced Info Service (AIS), Thailand’s largest mobile operator, increased its marketing expenses to a record in 2014. Indeed, the operating costs of Thailand’s top wireless carriers rose to multi-year highs, according to the selling, general and administration (SG&A) expenses data on the companies’ latest income statements. What is worrying is that, for some operators, revenues have either not appreciated at a similar pace or have fallen.

The outlook for leading carriers AIS, Total Access Communication (TAC) and True has dimmed since the military government suspended an auction for 4G frequency last year as the junta consolidates its hold over Thailand’s wireless assets and infrastructure. Last month, the cabinet drafted bills to remove the autonomy of the industry regulator, which will be overseen by a new Digital Economy Policy Committee chaired by the prime minister and head of the military government.

AIS, partly owned by Singapore Telecommunications, is the most exposed to the regulatory uncertainty over 4G. It has no 4G service, unlike TAC, controlled by Telenor, and True, in which China Mobile has a stake. That has sharpened competition in the 3G sphere. Telcos are also racing to move their customers to high-speed networks because they are paying huge fees to the government under older concessions. To stimulate the shift to 3G and 4G, they have poured money into expanding coverage and marketing campaigns. They are also offering cheaper rates under bundling packages and handset subsidies, sacrificing margins as a result.

"The higher marketing expenses show that operators are willing to suffer short-term pain for long-term gain," said Pisut Ngamvijitvong, a Bangkok-based analyst at CIMB Securities (Thailand). "There is a chance for a price war this year. If the 4G auction is delayed further, AIS will need to increase marketing expenses to retain its market share. Other operators will follow suit."