UPDATE 1-Thai Airways reports third successive quarterly loss

* 4Q net loss 5.65 bln baht vs 7 bln baht average forecast

* Hit by forex losses, increased costs, low passenger yield

* Likely to sell fewer seats in Q1 vs year earlier

By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Thai Airways International booked a third successive quarter of losses on Tuesday after a falling baht hit revenue and pushed up its foreign debt and the political unrest in Thailand deterred visitors from abroad.

The result comes after a turbulent start to 2014 which has seen the resignations of both the chairman and president.

Earnings in the last three months of 2013 suffered from a rise in the cost of repaying roughly $5 billion worth of primarily euro-denominated debt, caused by a 5.8 percent decline in the value of the baht against the euro.

The baht also fell against the dollar and yen - which, with the euro, account for 75 percent of revenue - due to concerns for the economy following the anti-government protests.

The protests also led to a slowdown in visitors just as the airline had increased capacity with the delivery of new planes. The result was a fourth-quarter net loss of 5.65 billion baht ($174 million), which compared with a profit of 792 million baht in the same period of 2012 but was better than expected by analytss, which on average had forecast a loss of 7 billion baht according to a Reuters survey.

For the full year, the airline booked a net loss of 12 billion baht, which compared with a profit of 6.2 billion baht in 2012.

Shares in Thai Airways closed down 1.5 percent ahead of the earnings release, compared with a 0.2 percent rise in the benchmark index. The release was initially scheduled for Feb. 21 and then midday Feb. 25, but was delayed while awaiting the auditor’s sign-off.

PROTEST IMPACT

Thai Airways, 51 percent owned by the Ministry of Finance, expects a further loss in 2014 due to the drop in passenger traffic as a result of the political unrest, a board member previously told Reuters.

The unrest, aimed at removing Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, was sparked by the prime minister’s dismissal of corruption allegations against her brother, Thaksin Shinawatra, a former prime minister ousted by the military in 2006.

Visitor numbers to Thailand rose 6.7 percent in December and just 0.1 percent in January with the total for all of last year up 19.6 percent for all of 2013, showed data from the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Thai Airways’ load factor, or percentage of seats sold, was 71.5 percent of capacity in January compared with 78.8 percent last year in the January-March period - the peak tourist season.

For February and March this year prospective load factors are so far running at 65 percent and 49 percent respectively.

Its total passenger load factor for last year fell 2.5 percentage points to 74.1 percent.

“Although Thai Air is adjusting to a new business model, the improvement has lagged peers. We do not expect to see a recovery this year,” said Jaroonpan Wattanawong, analyst at Maybank Kim Eng Securities.

The decline in passenger numbers is particularly problematic as Thai Airways increased its fleet by seven aircraft in the fourth quarter to 100 planes.

Its passenger yield - the average revenue per passenger carried and kilometre flown fell by 2.6 percent to 2.65 baht in 2013 while it took deliveries of 17 aircraft over the whole year, it said in a statement. It gave no details about quarterly results.

Thai Airways acquired the new, more fuel efficient aircraft as a means of cutting costs, deemed necessary to compete with regional rivals such as Singapore Airlines Ltd and Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd.

The strategy was drawn up under Chairman Ampon Kittiampon, who resigned last week citing the pursuit of good governance after completing nearly two three-year terms.

Ampon’s resignation, effective from March, followed that of President Sorachak Kasemsuwan who resigned last month citing ill health.

Ampon and Sorachak’s acting successor, Chokchai Panyayong, was called on to resign earlier this month by a union representing nearly all of the airline’s 25,000 employees. ($1=32.5550 Thai baht) (Additional reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Siva Govindasamy in Singapore; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Greg Mahlich)