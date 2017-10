BANGKOK, June 29 (Reuters) - Thai Airways International Pcl :

* Net profit will be below target by 50 percent in the first five months of 2012 due to higher operating costs, acting President Chokchai Panyayong told reporters

* Says revenue in the first five months is below its target by 3.5 percent; it aimed for revenue of 80 billion baht ($2.51 billion) for the period($1 = 31.86 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)