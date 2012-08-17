FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Thai Airways to miss 2012 profit target
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 17, 2012 / 6:30 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Thai Airways to miss 2012 profit target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Thai Airways International Pcl :

* Expects it will miss 2012 net profit target of 6 billion baht ($190 million) due to higher fuel costs after global oil prices rise, director Dheerasak Suwannayos told reporters

* Expects 2012 revenue to rise about 3 percent; first-half revenue was below target by 2 billion baht

* Aims to decide by the end of the third quarter if it will go ahead with plan to set up a new low-cost airline

* July cabin factor, number of passenger seats sold, at 79.8 percent, up from a year earlier

* The flag carrier reported a smaller net loss in the second quarter as aggressive promotions and fierce competition dragged down passenger yields (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.