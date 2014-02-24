Thai bourse briefly halts trading in Thai Airways shares

BANGKOK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Stock Exchange of Thailand halted trading in shares of Thai Airways International Pcl for 15 minutes on Monday morning after a local newspaper reported the national carrier posted a big net loss for 2013.

But trading was resumed after the stock exchange lifted the suspension and Thai Airways shares were unchanged at 13.10 baht at 0310 GMT. The broad index <.SETI was 0.43 percent.

Khao Hoon newspaper reported the airline will report a 2013 net loss of about 13 billion Thai baht ($400 million)

The airline said in a separate statement its 2013 financial performance was under review by auditors. It is due to report the yearly earnings on Tuesday.

Thai Airways, whose chairman Ampon Kittiampon resigned last Friday, is expected to post further losses in 2014 due to impact from political unrest, a board member said. ($1 = 32.5400 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)