FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai bourse briefly halts trading in Thai Airways shares
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 24, 2014 / 3:21 AM / 4 years ago

Thai bourse briefly halts trading in Thai Airways shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Stock Exchange of Thailand halted trading in shares of Thai Airways International Pcl for 15 minutes on Monday morning after a local newspaper reported the national carrier posted a big net loss for 2013.

But trading was resumed after the stock exchange lifted the suspension and Thai Airways shares were unchanged at 13.10 baht at 0310 GMT. The broad index <.SETI was 0.43 percent.

Khao Hoon newspaper reported the airline will report a 2013 net loss of about 13 billion Thai baht ($400 million)

The airline said in a separate statement its 2013 financial performance was under review by auditors. It is due to report the yearly earnings on Tuesday.

Thai Airways, whose chairman Ampon Kittiampon resigned last Friday, is expected to post further losses in 2014 due to impact from political unrest, a board member said. ($1 = 32.5400 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.