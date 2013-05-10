FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Airways' profits rise on increased traffic
May 10, 2013 / 11:11 AM / 4 years ago

Thai Airways' profits rise on increased traffic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 10 (Reuters) - Thai Airways International Pcl reported a 58 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday thanks to an increase in passengers in what was the high season for tourism plus gains on foreign exchange.

The airline posted a net profit of 8.28 billion baht ($281 million) for the first three months of 2013, up from a revised 5.22 billion in the same period last year, and topped the 6-7 billion bahts which it was forecast to make by three analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Thai Airways, facing fierce regional competition from bigger rivals such as Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific Airways, has benefited from rising travel demand as it shifts its focus from Europe to high-growth markets in Asia. ($1=29.45 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

