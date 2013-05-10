FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Union Frozen Q1 net profit down 54 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 10, 2013 / 5:56 AM / 4 years ago

Thai Union Frozen Q1 net profit down 54 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 10 (Reuters) - Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl , the world’s largest canned tuna producer, reported a 54 percent fall in net profit on Friday, dragged down by the high cost of raw materials, the impact of shrimp disease and a strong baht.

Thai Union, which makes the “Chicken of the Sea” brand and counts Wal-Mart and Costco among its buyers, posted a January-March net profit of 674 million baht ($23 million), down from 1.47 billion baht a year earlier.

Nine analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast on average a net profit of 552 million baht for the quarter after an outbreak of shrimp disease cut supply and pushed up costs.

Earnings are expected to recover in the second quarter and the shrimp business should begin to improve in the second half of this year, analysts said. ($1 = 29.66 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
