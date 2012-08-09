FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai Union Frozen Q2 profit down but above forecast
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 9, 2012 / 1:56 AM / 5 years ago

Thai Union Frozen Q2 profit down but above forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl , the world’s biggest canned tuna maker, reported a 22 percent drop in quarterly net profit on Thursday, due mainly to a one-off financial charge incurred from a debt repayment.

Thai Union, which makes the “Chicken of the Sea” brand and counts Walmart and Costco among its buyers, posted an April-June net profit of 1.0 billion baht ($31.72 million), down from a revised 1.28 billion a year earlier and a record 1.46 billion in the previous quarter.

Twelve analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast on average a net profit of 978 million baht for the quarter, when the company repaid 250 million euros ($309 million) in debt after raising 9.6 billion baht in a rights issue in May.

Excluding the one-off item, core operations had been expected to be strong due to higher product prices and margins plus lower costs. Earnings should rise in the second half, with its best period for exports usually coming in the third quarter, analysts said. ($1 = 31.525 baht) ($1 = 0.8093 euros) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.