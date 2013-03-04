FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai Union Frozen sees higher earnings in 2013
March 4, 2013 / 4:16 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Thai Union Frozen sees higher earnings in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 4 (Reuters) - Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl

*The company aimed for 2013 revenue of $4 billion, up from $3.4 billion in 2012, President Thiraphong Chansiri told a briefing.

*It expected revenue to reach $5 billion in 2015.

*It planned to invest 6 billion baht ($201.5 million) a year over the next three years (2013-2015) and planned to build two new plants this year.

*It expected higher net profit in 2013, with gross profit margin of 16 percent.

$1 = 29.78 baht Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

