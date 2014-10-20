BRIEF-Thai Thanachart Capital Q3 net profit down 2.67 pct on quarter

BANGKOK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Thanachart Capital PCL :

* Q3 net profit 1.2 billion baht ($37.2 million), down 2.7 percent from the previous quarter, mainly due to decline in auto financing, it said in a statement

* It was expected to post 1.34 billion baht, according to the average of forecasts from three analysts polled by Reuters

* Says lending growth in other business helped offset decline in auto loans

* Thanachart Capital owns 51 percent of Thanachart Bank, which is 49 owned by Canada’s Bank of Nova Scotia Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.2900 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by David Holmes)