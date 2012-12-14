FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thoresen Thai shareholders reject $323 mln rights issue plan
December 14, 2012 / 6:31 AM / 5 years ago

Thoresen Thai shareholders reject $323 mln rights issue plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Thailand’s leading shipping firm, Thoresen Thai Agencies Plc, have rejected a $323 million capital-raising plan and asked the management to look for other options, its chairman said.

Most shareholders were of the opinion that the loss-making company should not be investing a great deal of money right now, and they will hold a meeting on Jan. 30 to consider new options, Prasert Bunsumpun told reporters after a shareholders’ meeting on Friday.

The company posted a net loss of 4.6 billion baht ($150 million) for its financial year ending Sept. 30, 2012, versus a profit of 173 million a year earlier.

In October, Thoresen Thai told the stock exchange it aimed to raise 9.9 billion baht ($323 million) by offering up to 708 million new shares in a one-for-one rights issue at 14 baht per share. ($1 = 30.70 baht)

Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
