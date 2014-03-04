FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's Tisco aims for slower loan growth due to unrest
March 4, 2014 / 4:16 AM / 4 years ago

Thailand's Tisco aims for slower loan growth due to unrest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 4 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Tisco Financial Group Pcl said on Tuesday it is aiming for 2014 loan growth of 10 percent, slower than the 17.7 percent it recorded in 2013, as prolonged political unrest and the country’s weak economy dampened demand for lending.

Tisco Financial, which owns Tisco Bank, one of Thailand’s top three car-loan providers, plans to keep its bad debt at 1.7 percent of total loans this year, chief financial officer Chatri Chandragam told reporters.

The group expects its net interest margin to be 3 percent this year, up from 2.8 percent last year, he added.

Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill

