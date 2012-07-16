FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai Tisco Fin keeps 2012 loan growth target at 15 pct
July 16, 2012 / 5:56 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Thai Tisco Fin keeps 2012 loan growth target at 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 16 (Reuters) - Tisco Financial Group Pcl :

* Confident it will achieve its 2012 loan growth target of 15 percent, it said in a statement

* Sustained economic growth will boost loan growth in the second half of 2012; investment and domestic spending are supportive

* Tisco Financial Group, which owns Tisco Bank, one of Thailand’s top three car loan providers, reported a net profit of 1.76 billion baht ($55.60 million) in the first half of 2012, up slightly from 1.69 billion a year earlier ($1 = 31.6550 Thai baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

