Thai Tisco group aims for 15-20 pct loan growth in 2013

BANGKOK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Tisco Financial Group Pcl said on Tuesday it aimed for 2013 loan growth of 15-20 percent due to strong car loan demand, helped by late applicants to a government tax rebate scheme for first-time car buyers.

Tisco Financial, which owns Tisco Bank, one of Thailand’s top three car loan providers, expects loan growth to continue at rate of 15-20 percent over the next three years, Group Chief Executive Oranuch Apisaksirikul told reporters.

Earlier, the group announced a plan to issue transferable subscription rights (TSR) to existing shareholders as part of a capital-raising plan. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)