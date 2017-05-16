Thailand's April tourist arrivals up 7 pct y/y - ministry

BANGKOK, May 16 (Reuters) - International tourist arrivals in Thailand rose about 7 percent in April from a year earlier, led by visitors from China, Malaysia, Russia and Japan, the tourism and sports ministry said on Tuesday.

Foreign arrivals were 2.83 million in April and about 12 million in the first four months of this year, up 2.9 percent from the same period a year earlier, the ministry said.

Tourism accounts for 12 percent of Thailand's economic output, and has been a rare bright spot for Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, whose growth has lagged its peers in recent years. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)