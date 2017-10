BANGKOK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp’s Thai unit said on Monday it expected Thai automotive industry sales to drop 16 percent to 1.2 million vehicles in 2013 after an 80 percent surge in 2012 that was fuelled by a government subsidy for buyers of first cars.

Industry sales in 2012 totalled 1.43 million vehicles, President Kyoichi Tanada told a news conference.