FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai industry car sales seen down 9.5 pct in 2013 - Toyota
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 17, 2013 / 8:02 AM / in 4 years

Thai industry car sales seen down 9.5 pct in 2013 - Toyota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 17 (Reuters) - Thai automotive industry sales are expected to fall 9.5 percent to 1.3 million vehicles in 2013, Toyota Motor Corp’s Thai unit said on Wednesday, which compares with its earlier projection of a 16 percent drop.

First-half sales for all manufacturers stood at 740,795 cars, Kyoichi Tanada, president of the Toyota Motor Thai unit, told a news conference.

In January, the Japanese car maker said it expected Thai car sales to drop 16 percent to 1.2 million vehicles this year after an 80 percent surge in 2012 that was fuelled by a government subsidy for buyers of first cars. (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.