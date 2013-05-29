FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's True may launch infrastructure fund this year
May 29, 2013 / 10:37 AM / 4 years ago

Thailand's True may launch infrastructure fund this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 29 (Reuters) - Thai telecoms group True Corp Pcl said on Wednesday it was considering plans to set up an infrastructure fund, possibly at the end of this year, as part of its attempt to strengthen its financial position.

“Setting up the fund is our first option and the next one will be seeking a strategic partner,” Chief Executive Suphachai Chearavanont told reporters on the sidelines of a seminar.

“If things look possible, we would do it this year,” he said, without giving details about the value of the fund.

True is the telecoms flagship of Charoen Pokphand Group, owned by the country’s richest man, Dhanin Chearavanont.

Analysts have said it was possible for True to set up an infrastructure fund by transferring its telecom assets such as mobile towers and the proceeds would be used to repay debt. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)

