Thailand's True to set up infrastructure fund worth at least 70 bln baht
July 23, 2013 / 1:46 AM / in 4 years

Thailand's True to set up infrastructure fund worth at least 70 bln baht

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 23 (Reuters) - Thai telecoms group True Corp Pcl said on Tuesday it will set up an infrastructure fund worth at least 70 billion baht ($2.25 billion) as part of its attempt to strengthen its financial position.

“The fund is for repaying debt and investing in the company’s new projects in the future,” True Corp said in a statement.

True is the telecoms flagship of Charoen Pokphan Group, owned by the country’s richest man, Dhanin Chearavanont.

$1 = 31.0850 Thai baht Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Stephen Coates

