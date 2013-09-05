FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai telecoms group True may cut infrastructure fund IPO - sources
September 5, 2013 / 11:36 AM / in 4 years

Thai telecoms group True may cut infrastructure fund IPO - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Thai telecoms group True Corp Pcl may cut the size of its infrastructure fund IPO by about 17 percent to $1.9 billion due to a dispute with a state-owned firm over the ownership of some assets, people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

True Corp, majority-owned by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont’s CP Group, had originally planned to raise 70 billion baht ($2.3 billion) from the initial public offering (IPO) to pay down it debt. The offer is set to be Asia Pacific’s biggest IPO so far this year.

The company now plans to drop some 7,000 telecom towers from the IPO which its mobile unit TrueMove operates under concession from state-owned CAT Telecom as the assets are under arbitration, the sources told Reuters.

True Corp is likely to add fibre optic cable networks for high-speed Internet and data services to the fund instead, said the sources who declined to be identified due to the confidentiality of the discussions.

The company is now looking at raising 60 billion baht, but the final size of the fund was still under discussion and subject to last-minute changes, the sources added.

True Corp officials were not immediately available for comment.

The company said late last month that it was postponing a Sept 12 shareholder meeting to approve the IPO. True’s shares have dropped nearly 20 percent in the past month, underperforming an 8 percent fall of the main index, on concerns about the possible delay of the IPO.

True Corp had initially planned to include 13,000 telecoms towers in the IPO, including the 7,000 used by TrueMove which operates Thailand’s third-largest mobile network.

TrueMove is currently in an arbitration dispute with CAT Telecom about ownership of some of these towers. Under the concession, TrueMove is required to transfer the network back to the state firm after the contract ends on Sept 15.

$1 = 32.32 Baht Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Denny Thomas

