Thailand's True Corp aims to be regional player in next 5 years
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 6, 2014 / 5:00 AM / 4 years ago

Thailand's True Corp aims to be regional player in next 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 6 (Reuters) - Thai telecommunications group True Corp PCL said on Thursday it aimed to be a regional player a with subscriber base of all telecom services reaching 100 million people over the next five years.

Chief Executive Suphachai Chearavanont told reporters the company’s network platform aims to serve more than 10 percent of the world’s population.

True Corp, majority-owned by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont’s Charoen Pokphand Group, has been in talks with Myanmar’s Yatanarpon Teleport on jointly starting mobile phone operations in Myanmar, a senior executive told Reuters last week.

Suphachai also said he expected True Corp to make profit this year from a net loss of 9 billion baht ($278.55 million)last year, mainly due to gains from a listing of the $1.8 billion infrastructure fund in December.

($1 = 32.3100 Thai baht)

Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
