FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai Union Frozen aims for 15 pct profit growth in 2013
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 8, 2012 / 8:56 AM / in 5 years

Thai Union Frozen aims for 15 pct profit growth in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl , the world’s biggest canned tuna maker, said on Thursday it aimed for 2013 net profit growth of 15 percent due to a turnaround in loss-making subsidiaries.

Thai Union, which makes the “Chicken of the Sea” brand, aimed to invest 12 billion baht ($391 million) in 2013-2014, or 6 billion baht a year, to build three new plants, President Thiraphong Chansiri told reporters.

Earlier, the company reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly net profit to a record high thanks to higher tuna sales and lower interest costs.

Its nine-month net profit rose 13.8 percent to 4.08 billion baht ($133 million).

It is expected to post a net profit of 5.8 billion baht for 2012, up from 5.07 billion in 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 30.68 Baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.