Thai Union Frozen sees lower 2013 net profit
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 20, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

Thai Union Frozen sees lower 2013 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 20 (Reuters) - Thai food producer Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl said on Thursday it expected net profit this year to fall short of last year’s due to the impact of shrimp disease.

“We may not register any net profit growth this year because of widespread shrimp disease,” President Thiraphong Chansiri told a news briefing.

The company maintained its sales target of $4 billion for this year, he said.

Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould

