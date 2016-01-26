FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia says debris found off Thai coast not from MH370
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2016 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia says debris found off Thai coast not from MH370

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 (Reuters) - A piece of suspected plane wreckage found off the coast of southern Thailand three days ago does not belong to a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet that disappeared almost two years ago, the Malaysian transport ministry said on Tuesday.

The debris does not match those of a Boeing 777 and the part numbers found on the debris were not listed on the Malaysia Airlines’ parts catalogue manual, the ministry said in a statement following an investigation.

A large piece of curved metal washed ashore in Nakhon Si Thammarat province on Saturday, prompting speculation it might belong to the missing jet, which was a Boeing 777.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 disappeared with 239 people on board during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March 2014. A piece of the plane washed up on the French island of Reunion in July 2015 but no further trace has been found. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Paul Tait)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.