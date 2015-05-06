FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai baht needs to weaken further, still too strong - industry federation
May 6, 2015

Thai baht needs to weaken further, still too strong - industry federation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 6 (Reuters) - The Thai baht needs to weaken further to make Thailand’s exports more competitive, the chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries said on Wednesday.

“Exports remain tough although the baht has weakened,” Supant Mongkolsuthree told reporters after a joint meeting of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Thai Bankers’ Association.

Supant said the group wanted to see a gradual weakening of the baht and expected more interest rate cuts by the Bank of Thailand to promote economic recovery.

The baht lost as much as 1.1 percent to 33.32 per dollar on Wednesday, its weakest since Jan 2010. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaicharoen; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap and Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Eric Meijer)

