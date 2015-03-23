FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand plans national data centre worth up to $1.23 bln - Deputy PM
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 23, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

Thailand plans national data centre worth up to $1.23 bln - Deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 23 (Reuters) - Thailand said on Monday it plans to build a national data centre for 30-40 billion baht ($922.2 million-$1.2 billion) as part of the government’s digital economy initiative aimed at boosting internet access nationwide and the country’s competitiveness.

“The investment money will not come from the government. The private sector will be invited to invest in the project,” Deputy Prime Minister Pridiyathorn Devakula told reporters, adding he hopes the project would be completed in late 2016.

Pridiyathorn said last week the government’s ad hoc committee working on preparations for the digital economy decided to resume a planned auction of spectrum licences used for 4G wireless broadband service and to complete it in August.

$1 = 32.5300 baht Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.