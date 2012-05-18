Thai firms freeze prices; economists still see CPI rise

BANGKOK, May 18 (Reuters) - Thailand’s government has convinced manufacturers to freeze the price of consumer goods for four months to tackle a rise in living costs, but economists said that would do little to hold down inflation later this year.

About 200 makers of basic household products, including Saha Pathanapibul, producer of Mama instant noodles, agreed this week not to raise retail prices until September.

Eggs, cooking oil, meat and fish are other items on the Commerce Ministry’s list of controlled goods.

But analysts say a price freeze on goods and services, which follows an average 40 percent jump in national minimum wages last month, will do little to alleviate the burden on either consumers or producers and may lead to job cuts.

“It will delay a rise in the price of consumer goods but if manufacturing costs increase, producers will have to make sacrifices elsewhere, for example in human resources,” said Thanomsri Fongarunrung, an economist at Phatra Securities.

The price freeze was not a sustainable long-term solution and would have little impact on the official inflation figures, he said.

The government has taken other steps to help people cope with high livings costs. It has delayed the reimposition of levies on certain fuels and subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for household use. T ha is are also getting help with electricity bills, bus fares and train journeys until September.

Taxi cooperatives have agreed to freeze starting fares for taxi rides at 35 baht ($1.11) for the next three months.

Annual inflation surprisingly fell to 2.47 percent in April from 3.45 percent in March but it is expected to rise later in year because of the wage increases and a surge in investment following floods at the end of 2011.

Last week the Bank of Thailand raised its forecast for inflation in 2012 to 3.5 percent - the same as in a Reuters quarterly poll of economists in April - from 3.4 percent.

It also raised its forecast for core inflation, which excludes fresh food and energy prices, to 2.5 percent from 2.4 percent. It aims to keep core inflation in a range of 0.5 to 3.0 percent and sets monetary policy to achieve that.

It left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.0 percent this month but warned about the inflation risks. Economists, who had generally expected rates to be left on hold all year, are now starting to talk of a tightening before then. ($1 = 31.4400 baht) (Additional reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Editing by Alan Raybould)