Thai hotel group Erawan sees 2014 net profit despite H1 loss
October 22, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

Thai hotel group Erawan sees 2014 net profit despite H1 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Hotel group Erawan Group Pcl expects to post a net profit in 2014 as Thailand’s tourism and hotel industries continue their recovery, the company’s chairman said on Wednesday.

Prakit Pradipasen told reporters the company would conclude a plan later this year to establish a real estate investment trust (REIT).

Erawan reported a net loss of 80 million baht ($2.47 million) in the first six months of 2014, partly because of the impact of a troubled domestic political situation on the tourism industry in the early months of the year.

By 0746 GMT, shares of Erawan were unchanged at 4.54 baht while the benchmark SET index was slightly higher. ($1=32.3300 Thai baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
