FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Thailand's Jasmine plans to bid for 4G spectrum licences
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 25, 2015 / 3:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Thailand's Jasmine plans to bid for 4G spectrum licences

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Jasmine International Pcl ;

* The telecoms firm plans to bid for 4G spectrum licences in August, it said in a statement

* It will join with a strategic partner for the 4G auction

* It is expected to spend 25-35 billion baht ($769 million-$1.08 billion) on the 4G investment, with source of funds partly from the proceed of the listing of its broadband internet infrastructure fund

* Its top shareholder Pete Bodharamik said in a statement he had no plans to sell his stake, denying market talk of involvement in recent share selloffs.

* Pete holds 25.84 pct stake, stock exchange data showed Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.5300 baht)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.