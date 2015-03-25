BRIEF-Thailand's Jasmine plans to bid for 4G spectrum licences

March 25 (Reuters) - Jasmine International Pcl ;

* The telecoms firm plans to bid for 4G spectrum licences in August, it said in a statement

* It will join with a strategic partner for the 4G auction

* It is expected to spend 25-35 billion baht ($769 million-$1.08 billion) on the 4G investment, with source of funds partly from the proceed of the listing of its broadband internet infrastructure fund

* Its top shareholder Pete Bodharamik said in a statement he had no plans to sell his stake, denying market talk of involvement in recent share selloffs.

* Pete holds 25.84 pct stake, stock exchange data showed Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.5300 baht)