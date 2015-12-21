Thai Jasmine says no plans to raise fund via equity issue

BANGKOK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Jasmine International Pcl :

* The broadband operator has no plans to raise funds via equity issue to help finance its 4G investment, Chief Executive Pete Bodharamik told a news conference

* Says expects its unit Jas Mobile to make profit in third year when subscribers hit 3 million

* Says aims to invest more than 20 billion baht ($553.4 million) over the next three years

* Says in talks with a foreign partner to hold a stake in Jas Mobile

* Says has prepared sufficient funds for licensing fee and investment in 4G services

* Says aims to list Jas Mobile within three years ($1 = 36.1400 baht)