Thai cabinet approves measures to help property sector - minister
October 13, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

Thai cabinet approves measures to help property sector - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Thailand’s cabinet approved measures on Tuesday to help revive the flagging property sector, Tourism Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul said on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting.

The official cabinet spokesman will hold a media briefing later on Tuesday with more details from the cabinet meeting.

Local newspapers reported that the government is expected to provide loans via its state-run Government Housing Bank to home buyers who cannot get mortgage loans from commercial banks which are increasingly cautious about lending as economic growth falters and their number of non-performing loans is rising.

$1 = 35.5100 baht Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
