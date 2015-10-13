Thai cabinet approves measures to help property sector - minister

BANGKOK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Thailand’s cabinet approved measures on Tuesday to help revive the flagging property sector, Tourism Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul said on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting.

The official cabinet spokesman will hold a media briefing later on Tuesday with more details from the cabinet meeting.

Local newspapers reported that the government is expected to provide loans via its state-run Government Housing Bank to home buyers who cannot get mortgage loans from commercial banks which are increasingly cautious about lending as economic growth falters and their number of non-performing loans is rising.