FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai PTT expects Q2 net profit to be close to Q1
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 20, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

Thai PTT expects Q2 net profit to be close to Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RAYONG, Thailand, July 20 (Reuters) - Thailand’s state controlled energy firm PTT Pcl expects its second-quarter net profit to be close to what it was in the first quarter, the company’s chief financial officer said on Monday.

The company posted a net profit of 22.6 billion baht ($658.12 million) in the first quarter.

The April-June quarter would include gains from its stake sale in Bangchak Petroleum Pcl, Wirat Uanarumit told reporters.

$1 = 34.3400 baht Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.