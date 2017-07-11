BANGKOK, July 11 Thailand's Tisco Financial
Group Pcl on Tuesday beat expectations with a nearly
25 percent increase in second quarter profit buoyed by higher
net interest income.
Thailand's seventh largest bank by revenue was the first to
post its second quarter earnings so could give some indication
for the sector ahead of results from larger peers due next week.
"The domestic economy continued to improve following the
expansion in the export sector, private consumption and
increasing farm income," a company statement said. "Nonetheless,
private investment and public investment remained subdued."
Second quarter profit of 1.51 billion baht ($44 million)
topped expectations of 1.42 billion baht from analysts polled by
Reuters.
Net interest income rose 2.6 percent year on year and
non-interest income rose by 8.8 percent.
Non-performing loans rose to 2.41 percent from 2.37 percent
in the first quarter, but were down from 2.54 percent a year
earlier.
The bank cut its loan-loss provisions by more than 41
percent to 542 million baht.
Tisco is due to complete its acquisition of Standard
Chartered Bank Thailand's retail banking operations by
the end of the year.
It said it expected to maintain the same asset quality and
non-performing loans ratio after the transfer.
($1 = 34.1100 baht)
(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; editing by Jason Neely)